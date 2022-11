Tipperary native Jake Flannery is in line to make his first ever appearance for Ulster.

The Bansha man has been named at out-half as Ulster welcome Zebre to Belfast on Friday evening in the URC.

The 23-year-old joined Ulster on a one-year contract before the start of this season after 3 years with Munster.





Flannery gets his start in the 10 jersey for Friday’s 7.35pm kick-off at the Kingspan Stadium.