Tipperary’s fixtures revealed for the 2024 Ladies National Football League

Fixtures have been revealed for the 2024 Ladies National Football League.
Tipperary will play in Division 2 again next year alongside Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kildare, Tyrone, Laois & Westmeath.
Peter Creedon’s side will start their campaign away to Cavan on Sunday January 21st with away trips Tyrone & Laois the following two Sundays.
Tipp’s fourth away game will be against Westmeath while the Premier will play at home against Kildare, Monaghan & Donegal.
Division Two fixtures in the 2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League:
All games are a 2pm Throw In unless stated otherwise. Team named first is at home.
Round 1 – Sunday 21st January 2024
Tyrone (H) Westmeath
Cavan (H) Tipperary
Kildare (H) Monaghan
Laois (H) Donegal
Round 2 – Sunday 28th January 2024
Tyrone Tipperary
Monaghan (H) Westmeath
Cavan (H) Laois
Donegal (H) Kildare
Round 3 – Sunday 4th February 2024
Tyrone (H) Monaghan
Laois (H) Tipperary
Donegal Westmeath
Cavan Kildare
Round 4 – Sunday 18th February 2024
Tyrone (H) Laois
Monaghan (H) Donegal
Tipperary (H) Kildare
Westmeath (H) Cavan
Round 5 – Sunday 3rd March 2024
Donegal (H) Tyrone
Kildare (H) Laois
Monaghan Cavan
Westmeath (H) Tipperary
Round 6 – Sunday 17th March 2024
Tyrone (H) Kildare
Cavan Donegal
Laois (H) Westmeath
Tipperary (H) Monaghan
Round 7 – Sunday 24th March 2024
Cavan (H) Tyrone
Kildare (H) Westmeath
Tipperary (H) Donegal
Monaghan (H) Laois
Final – Sun 7th April 2024