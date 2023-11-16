Tipperary’s fixtures revealed for the 2024 Ladies National Football League

Paul Carroll
Maria Curley in action for the Tipperary Ladies Football team. Photo via Cahir Media via Canva.com.

Fixtures have been revealed for the 2024 Ladies National Football League.

Tipperary will play in Division 2 again next year alongside Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kildare, Tyrone, Laois & Westmeath.

Peter Creedon’s side will start their campaign away to Cavan on Sunday January 21st with away trips Tyrone & Laois the following two Sundays.


Tipp’s fourth away game will be against Westmeath while the Premier will play at home against Kildare, Monaghan & Donegal.

Division Two fixtures in the 2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League:

All games are a 2pm Throw In unless stated otherwise. Team named first is at home.

Round 1 – Sunday 21st January 2024
Tyrone (H) Westmeath
Cavan (H) Tipperary
Kildare (H) Monaghan
Laois (H) Donegal

Round 2 – Sunday 28th January 2024
Tyrone Tipperary
Monaghan (H) Westmeath
Cavan (H) Laois
Donegal (H) Kildare

Round 3 – Sunday 4th February 2024
Tyrone (H) Monaghan
Laois (H) Tipperary
Donegal Westmeath
Cavan Kildare

Round 4 – Sunday 18th February 2024
Tyrone (H) Laois
Monaghan (H) Donegal
Tipperary (H) Kildare
Westmeath (H) Cavan

Round 5 – Sunday 3rd March 2024
Donegal (H) Tyrone
Kildare (H) Laois
Monaghan Cavan
Westmeath (H) Tipperary

Round 6 – Sunday 17th March 2024
Tyrone (H) Kildare
Cavan Donegal
Laois (H) Westmeath
Tipperary (H) Monaghan

Round 7 – Sunday 24th March 2024
Cavan (H) Tyrone
Kildare (H) Westmeath
Tipperary (H) Donegal
Monaghan (H) Laois

Final – Sun 7th April 2024