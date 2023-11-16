Tipperary’s fixtures revealed for the 2024 Ladies National Football League

Fixtures have been revealed for the 2024 Ladies National Football League.

Tipperary will play in Division 2 again next year alongside Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Kildare, Tyrone, Laois & Westmeath.

Peter Creedon’s side will start their campaign away to Cavan on Sunday January 21st with away trips Tyrone & Laois the following two Sundays.





Tipp’s fourth away game will be against Westmeath while the Premier will play at home against Kildare, Monaghan & Donegal.

Division Two fixtures in the 2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League:

All games are a 2pm Throw In unless stated otherwise. Team named first is at home.

Round 1 – Sunday 21st January 2024

Tyrone (H) Westmeath

Cavan (H) Tipperary

Kildare (H) Monaghan

Laois (H) Donegal

Round 2 – Sunday 28th January 2024

Tyrone Tipperary

Monaghan (H) Westmeath

Cavan (H) Laois

Donegal (H) Kildare

Round 3 – Sunday 4th February 2024

Tyrone (H) Monaghan

Laois (H) Tipperary

Donegal Westmeath

Cavan Kildare

Round 4 – Sunday 18th February 2024

Tyrone (H) Laois

Monaghan (H) Donegal

Tipperary (H) Kildare

Westmeath (H) Cavan

Round 5 – Sunday 3rd March 2024

Donegal (H) Tyrone

Kildare (H) Laois

Monaghan Cavan

Westmeath (H) Tipperary

Round 6 – Sunday 17th March 2024

Tyrone (H) Kildare

Cavan Donegal

Laois (H) Westmeath

Tipperary (H) Monaghan

Round 7 – Sunday 24th March 2024

Cavan (H) Tyrone

Kildare (H) Westmeath

Tipperary (H) Donegal

Monaghan (H) Laois

Final – Sun 7th April 2024