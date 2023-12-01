Tipperary’s fixtures released for 2024 Munster championships

Fixtures have been confirmed for the 2024 Munster hurling and football championships.

In the senior hurling grade, Liam Cahill’s charges will play Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday April 28th before taking on Waterford in Walsh Park the following Saturday, May 4th.

The Premier welcome Cork to Thurles on Sunday May 19th before welcoming Clare to Semple Stadium on May 26th for the final round robin game.





Next year’s Munster senior hurling final is fixed for Sunday June 9th.

Tipperary’s 2024 Munster senior hurling championship fixtures:

28/04/24 – Limerick vs Tipperary in Gaelic Grounds

04/05/24 – Waterford vs Tipperary in Walsh Park

19/05/24 – Tipperary vs Cork in Semple Stadium

26/05/24 – Tipperary vs Clare in Semple Stadium

In the senior football championship, Tipperary’s quarter-final against Waterford takes place in Fraher Field Dungarvan on Sunday April 7th.

If Tipp win, they will play Clare in Cusack Park on April 20th in the semi-final with the final fixed for May 5th.

The Munster U20 Hurling championship fixtures will be confirmed at a later date.

Tipperary’s 2024 Munster U20 Football championship Phase 1 fixtures:

16/03/24 – Tipperary vs Limerick – Tipp venue

23/03/24 – Clare vs Tipperary – Clare venue

30/03/24 – Waterford vs Tipperary – Waterford venue

Tipperary’s 2024 Munster Minor hurling championship fixtures:

04/04/24 – Tipperary vs Cork – Tipperary venue

11/04/24 – Waterford vs Tipperary – Waterford venue

02/05/24 – Tipperary vs Clare – Tipperary venue

09/05/24 – Limerick vs Tipperary – Limerick venue

The 2024 Munster minor hurling final is fixed for May 16th, 2024.

Tipperary’s 2024 Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 1 fixtures:

02/04/24 – Tipperary vs Limerick – Tipp venue

09/04/24 – Waterford vs Tipperary – Waterford venue

16/04/24 – Clare vs Tipperary – Clare venue