Tipperary’s fixtures released for 2024 Munster championships

Fixtures have been confirmed for the 2024 Munster hurling and football championships.
In the senior hurling grade, Liam Cahill’s charges will play Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday April 28th before taking on Waterford in Walsh Park the following Saturday, May 4th.
The Premier welcome Cork to Thurles on Sunday May 19th before welcoming Clare to Semple Stadium on May 26th for the final round robin game.
Next year’s Munster senior hurling final is fixed for Sunday June 9th.
Tipperary’s 2024 Munster senior hurling championship fixtures:
28/04/24 – Limerick vs Tipperary in Gaelic Grounds
04/05/24 – Waterford vs Tipperary in Walsh Park
19/05/24 – Tipperary vs Cork in Semple Stadium
26/05/24 – Tipperary vs Clare in Semple Stadium
In the senior football championship, Tipperary’s quarter-final against Waterford takes place in Fraher Field Dungarvan on Sunday April 7th.
If Tipp win, they will play Clare in Cusack Park on April 20th in the semi-final with the final fixed for May 5th.
The Munster U20 Hurling championship fixtures will be confirmed at a later date.
Tipperary’s 2024 Munster U20 Football championship Phase 1 fixtures:
16/03/24 – Tipperary vs Limerick – Tipp venue
23/03/24 – Clare vs Tipperary – Clare venue
30/03/24 – Waterford vs Tipperary – Waterford venue
Tipperary’s 2024 Munster Minor hurling championship fixtures:
04/04/24 – Tipperary vs Cork – Tipperary venue
11/04/24 – Waterford vs Tipperary – Waterford venue
02/05/24 – Tipperary vs Clare – Tipperary venue
09/05/24 – Limerick vs Tipperary – Limerick venue
The 2024 Munster minor hurling final is fixed for May 16th, 2024.
Tipperary’s 2024 Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 1 fixtures:
02/04/24 – Tipperary vs Limerick – Tipp venue
09/04/24 – Waterford vs Tipperary – Waterford venue
16/04/24 – Clare vs Tipperary – Clare venue