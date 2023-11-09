Tipperary’s Diarmuid Barron to captain Munster for a first ever time

Diarmuid Barron is set to captain Munster for the first time ever.

The New Inn native and former senior cup winning captain with Rockwell College has been given the armband for Munster’s Friday night URC clash with Ulster.

Elsewhere former Cistercian College Roscrea player and Cork native Fineen Wycherley starts at second row for his 100th appearance with the province.





He’s one of five changes from the team that beat the Dragons with Antoine Frisch, Jack Crowley, Jeremy Loughman, and John Hodnett also in the first fifteen.

Elsewhere, Loughmore’s Brian Gleeson, fresh off his first try last week, is among the replacements for the 7.35pm kick-off in Belfast.

Bansha out-half Jake Flannery is on the bench for the Ulstermen.

Munster XV: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron (C), John Ryan; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson, Paddy Patterson, Rory Scannell, Ben O’Connor.