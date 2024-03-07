Tipperary’s Ciara Gaynor to feature on tonight’s Laochra Gael

A Tipperary camogie legend will feature on National Television this evening.

Ciara Gaynor will feature on tonight’s episode of Laochra Gael on TG4.

The Kilruane native won five All-Irelands with Tipperary from 1999 to 2005 and also won player of the year in 2003.





The show not only focuses on the centre-back’s career with the Premier County but also looks at her passion for the sport of Ironman, in which she qualified for last year’s World Championships in Hawaii.

Tonight’s program airs at 9.30pm.