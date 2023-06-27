Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson named to start for Ireland at U20 Championship

Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson has been named to start against Australia in the World Rugby U20 Championship.

The Loughmore native carried a knock into Ireland’s draw with England on Saturday, which meant he was a substitute on the day.

Gleeson is one of four changes from Saturday’s game, with James Nicholson, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine also coming in to the starting fifteen.





Ireland play Australia in South Africa on Thursday, with kick-off at 10am Irish time.

Speaking ahead of the match, Murphy said: “It has been a quick turnaround from Saturday but we were able to turn the page positively, and learn from our first outing of the tournament.

“We know the very nature of this World Rugby U20 Championship is that the big games come thick and fast and facing the Junior Wallabies is another huge test for our group. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Ireland U20s:

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

13. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

3. Ronan Foxe (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*

4. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

7. Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

20. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

21. Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)*

22. Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

23. Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).

*Denotes uncapped at U20 level