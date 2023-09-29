Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson in line for Munster senior debut

Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson is in line to make his senior debut for Munster this weekend.

The Loughmore man is named on the bench for Munster’s game with the Barbarians in Thomond Park tomorrow.

The 19-year-old signed with Munster’s academy during the summer after impressing for Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20 side earlier this year.





The former Thurles RFC and Rockwell College man isn’t the only Tipp man in the squad, with Diarmuid Barron lining out in the front row.

The action in Thomond Park begins at 4.15pm on Saturday, with Munster’s women taking on the Barbarians before that at 2pm.

Munster Men’s XV to play Barbarians: Shane Daly; Shay McCarthy, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; Joey Carbery, Ethan Coughlan; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Edwin Edogbo, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack Daly, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Mark Donnelly, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Brian Gleeson, Neil Cronin, Tony Butler, Fionn Gibbons.