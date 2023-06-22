Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson on bench for Ireland’s U20 World Cup opener

Tipperary’s Brian Gleeson is named in the Ireland squad for Saturday’s U20 World Cup opener.

The Loughmore man is among the replacements as Richie Murphy’s side play England in Paarl, South Africa.

Gleeson is one of two changes from the sides last game with James Nicholson also on the bench whilst winger Andrew Osborne and lock Evan O’Connell starting instead.





Ireland are in Pool B alongside England, Australia and Fiji.

Saturday’s opener against England gets underway at 12.30pm Irish time.

Ireland U20s:

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

3. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

6. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

7. Ruadhan Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Max Clein (Garryowen/Munster)*

17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

19. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University/Ulster)

20. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

21. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

22. Matty Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster)

23. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster).

*Denotes uncapped at U20s level.