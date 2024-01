Ben Healy has been named to the Scotland squad ahead of the Six Nations.

The Tipperary out-half has become a regular in Gregor Townsend’s squad since making his debut against Italy in last year’s Six Nations.

Healy also started a game at the World Cup in October where he scored 27 points against Romania in Lille.





The 39-man Scottish squad gets their Six Nations campaign underway away to Wales n Saturday February 3rd and play Ireland in the Aviva on March 16th.