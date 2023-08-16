Tipperary’s Ben Healy named in Scotland Rugby World Cup squad

Ben Healy has been named in the Scottish Rugby World Cup squad.

The Kilruane native is in Gregor Townsend’s 33-man squad for next month’s tournament in France.

Healy played underage rugby with Ireland, but qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother.





The 24-year-old made his Scottish debut during this year’s Six Nations and impressed in a recent test match against Italy, where he was awarded man of the match.

The former Munster out-half could line out against Ireland when the sides meet in Paris in their final Pool B game on October 7th.