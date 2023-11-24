Tipperary’s Barron returns to captain Munster against Leinster

Diarmuid Barron is back to captain Munster for tomorrow’s URC game against Leinster.

The New Inn native returns from injury and is one of six changes from the side that beat the Stormers last time out.

Stephen Archer starts in what will be a record setting 269th appearance for the province whilst there’s also starts for Jean Kleyn, Simon Zebo, Tom Ahern and Rory Scannell.





Loughmore’s Brian Gleeson has earned a place amongst the replacements.

Kick-off in the Aviva on Saturday is at 6.30pm.

Meanwhile, Nenagh’s Ben Healy is named to start for Edinburgh’s game against Benetton this evening whilst Bansha’s Jake Flannery is on the bench for Ulster’s game against Glasgow on Saturday.

Munster squad to play Leinster (Graphic from Munster rugby):