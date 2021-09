Tipperary’s Aaron Cawley has been named to the Irish Wolves Cricket team ahead of Monday’s Clash with Zimbabwe XI.

The Horse and Jockey native will join up for the first time with Ireland’s second tier cricket side for the game which takes place in Belfast.

Cawley, who’s 21 years old, represented Ireland in the under 19 World Cup in 2018.





The bowler also plays club cricket for Munster Reds, who play out of the Mardyke in Cork.