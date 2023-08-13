Tipperary Women’s Athletics team aiming for National glory today

By
Paul Carroll
-
Back L-R; Fiona Walker Newport AC, Grace Fitzgerald Tipp Town AC, Kaley Cozens Templemore AC, Lorna O'Shea Carrick on Suir AC, Eimear Lynch Newport AC, Mary Grace Nenagh Oly. AC, Dympna Ryan, Dundrum AC, Katie Bergin Moyne AC, Sharon Cantwell. Front L-R; Rachel O'Shea Carrick On Suir AC, Emily Davidson Nenagh Oly., Lucy Fitzgerald Tipp Town AC, Sophie Walker Newport AC, Ava Palmer Newport AC, Clodagh Donohoe Nenagh Oly. Emma O'Neill Carrick on Suir AC. Photo with thanks to Martin Flynn via Canva.com.

The Tipperary Women’s Athletic team will be hoping for silverware today.

They head to Tullamore for the National Intercounty Track & Field league finals.

Reigning National senior 200m champion Katie Bergin will be one of Tipperary’s key athletes today as she will be competing in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.


The panel of 17 will be competing against other counties in Tullamore across numerous events, with the action getting underway at 10.30am.

The Tipperary team for Sunday’s National League finals:

TA team

The timetable for Tipperary athletes today:

TA Timetable