Tipperary Women’s Athletics team aiming for National glory today

The Tipperary Women’s Athletic team will be hoping for silverware today.

They head to Tullamore for the National Intercounty Track & Field league finals.

Reigning National senior 200m champion Katie Bergin will be one of Tipperary’s key athletes today as she will be competing in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.





The panel of 17 will be competing against other counties in Tullamore across numerous events, with the action getting underway at 10.30am.

The Tipperary team for Sunday’s National League finals:

The timetable for Tipperary athletes today: