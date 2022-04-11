Tipperary could be without Seamus Callanan for Munster championship

Tipperary could be set to be without Seamus Callanan for the Munster hurling championship.

The 2019 All-Ireland winning captain was set to miss the first two games following a broken bone he suffered in his hand.

However, in a press conference this morning, Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar gave an update on the injury.





He says that an infection has gone in to the broken bone and that he expects the Drom and Inch man to be out longer than expected.

Bonnar says, “It’s a bit of a nightmare for him. The infection has gone in to the bone so it’s probably going to be a bit longer in terms of managing that injury that he got.

“The break was bad enough but the infection has carried through now so it’s going to be very difficult for him.”