Tipperary U20 hurling & football plus minor hurling panels announced

The Tipperary U20 hurling and football panels along with the minor hurling panel has been announced for 2024.

Brendan Cummins U20 hurling squad includes 37-players from 28 different clubs and will be captained by Golden-Kilfeacle’s Ben Currivan whilst Nenagh’s Sam O’Farrell will be vice-captain.

The Tipperary U20 hurlers get their campaign underway in the Gaelic Grounds against Limerick on Friday April 12th at 7pm.





2024 Tipperary U20 hurling squad:

The U20 football panel, managed by Niall Fitzgerald, has players from 19 different clubs and is captained by Ballina’s Charlie King with Clonmel Commercials’ Cian Smith named vice-captain.

The Munster U20 football championship sees Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Waterford contest phase 1 with the top two progressing to the next stage where they will meet Cork or Kerry.

The Premier first game is at home to Limerick on Saturday March 16th at 2pm in Semple Stadium.

Tipperary U20 Football panel 2024:

Meanwhile, the minor hurling team managed by James Woodlock has 22 different clubs represented with Cathal O’Reilly of Holycross/Ballycahill named team captain.

Tipp get their Munster campaign underway at home to Cork in Semple Stadium at 7pm on Thursday April 4th.

Tipperary Minor hurling panel 2024: