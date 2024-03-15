Tipperary U20 footballers in Munster Championship action tonight

The Tipperary Under 20 footballers get their Munster championship campaign underway this evening.

The Premier welcome Limerick to Fethard Town Park for a 7pm throw-in.

This year the Munster championship has deviated away from straight knockout format and now features an initial phase one, whereby Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Waterford play a round robin, with the top two heading into phase 2 to join Cork and Kerry.





Tipperary manager Niall Fitzgerald says the new format is a positive change:

“For county’s like Tipperary, the more games that these players are exposed to at championship level the better opportunity that is there for development.

“That’s our goal at minor and under 20 level in Tipperary.

“We have to try and feed the senior team and getting championship experience into these players can only be a positive thing.”