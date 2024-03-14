Tipperary U20 football team named ahead of Munster Championship opener

The Tipperary U20 football team has been named ahead of Friday’s Munster Championship opener against Limerick.

Niall Fitzgerald has named Robbie McGrath in goals with a full-back line of Daragh Spillane, Eoin O’Connell and Mark Corcoran.

Ballina’s Charlie King captains the team from centre-back Jack O’Neill and Thomas Charles on the wings whilst Joe Higgins and Eoin Doocey partner in midfield.





Joseph Lawrence lines up at centre forward with Ben Carey and Michael Freaney on the wings.

Cian Smith, Orrin Jones and Darragh McVicker make up Tipp’s full forward line for the game which gets underway at 7pm on Friday evening in Fethard Town Park.

The Tipperary U20 football squad to play Limerick: