Tipperary teams named ahead of Sunday’s championship double header

Five changes have been made to the Tipperary senior hurling team ahead of Sunday’s game against Limerick.

Rhys Shelly starts in goals whilst Eoghan Connolly comes in at wing back.

Further up the field there’s starts for Conor Stakelum, Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher and Mark Kehoe.





Limerick meanwhile have named a strong starting fifteen with Gearoid Hegarty returning to the starting line up while Mike Casey replaces the injured Seán Finn in defense.

Throw-in in is at 4pm on Sunday in Semple Stadium and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.

Tipperary senior hurling squad to play Limerick:

Meanwhile the Tipperary senior football team has been named ahead of Sunday’s Tailteann Cup clash against Down.

David Power has also made five changes to his side who will be without captain Steven O’Brien through injury.

Conall Kennedy comes in to start in midfield whilst Sean O’Conner, Emmett Moloney, Mark Russell and Luke Boland all get starts on Sunday.

Throw-in in Semple Stadium is at 1.45pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.

Tipperary senior football squad to play Down: