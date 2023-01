All three Tipperary AIL teams are in action this afternoon.

Nenagh Ormond face a tough away trip to Belfast in Division 2A to play league leaders Queen’s University.

Meanwhile, in the same grade, Cashel travel to Limerick to play Old Crescent.





In Division 2C, Clonmel are on the road against league leaders Instonians.

All three games get underway at 2.30pm.