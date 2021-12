Two Tipperary ladies footballers will go head to head on the opening weekend of the new women’s AFL season.

The fixture schedule for the 2022 AFLW season has been released, pitting the Brisbane Lions against the West Coast Eagles on game week 1.

Orla O’Dwyer will be lining out with the reigning champion Brisbane Lions while here Tipp teammate Aisling McCarthy will be in the blue and gold of the West Coast Eagles.





That game is fixed for Sunday January 9th in Perth.