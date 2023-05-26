Tipperary team unchanged ahead of Waterford clash

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been named ahead of Sunday’s game against Waterford.

No changes have been made to the team that started against Limerick five days ago.

That means both Cathal Barrett and Jake Morris are in the starting lineups despite picking up knocks last weekend.





Meanwhile Waterford have made one change to their starting lineup with Shaun O’Brien getting the number 1 jersey ahead of Billy Nolan.

Sunday’s game gets underway in Semple Stadium at 4pm with live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.

Tipperary squad to play Waterford:

Waterford squad to play Tipperary: