Tipperary team named to face Limerick on Leeside

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of Saturday’s National Hurling League game against Limerick.

Liam Cahill has named Barry Hogan to start in goals behind a full-back line of Craig Morgan, Ronan Maher and Michael Breen.

Brian McGrath starts at centre back with Seamus Kennedy and Conor Bowe on the wings whilst Eoghan Connolly returns from injury to start in midfield beside Paddy Cadell who makes his first appearance of the year.





The half forward line consists of Alan Tynan, Conor Stakelum and Gearóid O’Connor whilst John McGrath lines out at full forward with Jason Forde and Jake Morris in the corners.

Saturday’s game takes place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with throw-in set for 7.35pm with live commentary on Tipp FM with thanks to REA Tipperary.

