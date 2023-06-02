Tipperary team named ahead of Tailteann Cup clash with Waterford

The Tipperary senior football team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s Tailteann Cup clash with Waterford.

David Power has made three changes from the team that played Down last time out.

James Morris and Darragh Brennan come in for their first ever championship starts whilst Teddy Doyle returns to the starting fifteen.





Tomorrow’s game gets underway at 1pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Tipp know they will need to win and overturn a significant score difference to keep chances of progression alive.

We’ll have live commentary of Saturday’s game here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors in Clonmel.

Tipperary squad to play Waterford:

Waterford team to play Tipperary: