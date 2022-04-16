Tipperary team named ahead of Munster SHC opener with Waterford

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of Sunday’s Munster hurling championship clash with Waterford.

Colm Bonnar has selected Brian Hogan in goals with a full-back line of Cathal Barrett, James Quigley and Craig Morgan.

Ronan Maher captains the team at centre-back and has Dillon Quirke and Seamus Kennedy on the wings whilst Barry Heffernan and Alan Flynn partner in midfield.





Noel McGrath wears number 11 whilst Conor Bowe and Michael Breen occupy the wings.

The full-forward line consists of Jason Forde, Mark Kehoe and Jake Morris.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, former Tipp hurler Declan Fanning says he expects Tipperary to be ready for Liam Cahill’s side:

“I think we are going to see a performance on Sunday.

“Will it be enough to win the game? Well listen, we have to say Waterford are goin in as hot favourites after their league outings and winning the league but I’d be very surprised if we don’t see a 70 minute performance from Tipperary on Sunday.

“At the league game down there a couple of weeks ago we got that for 35 minutes and it kind of fizzled out in the second half.

“I think the lads will have learnt form that and they will have had a chance to see Waterford in a semi-final and a final of the league so it won’t have went unnoticed how they are playing and I think they’ll be ready for it.”

Throw-in on Sunday is at 2pm in Walsh Park and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Martin O’Dwyer family butchers, Cashel.

Tipperary team vs Waterford:

Meanwhile for Waterford, Liam Cahill has named the same starting fifteen to start against Tipp that started the League final win over Cork.

This means Austin Gleeson, Jamie Barron, Pauric Mahony and Shane Bennett are all on the bench for the Deise.

Listen back to Friday night’s Across The Line for a full preview of Sunday’s game: