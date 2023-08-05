Tipperary team named ahead of All-Ireland Junior final

The Tipperary junior camogie team has been named ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

David Sullivan’s side play Clare in Croke Park in this year’s junior decider at 12.50pm tomorrow.

The same team that beat Roscommon in the semi-final has been named to start with Aoife O’Brien in goals and a full back line of Lisa Cahill, Aisling Sheedy and Ciara Ryan.





Ciannait Walsh is at centre back with Rachel Maher and Ciara McKeogh on the wings whilst Ellen Cunneen and Katie Fitzgerald partner in midfield.

The half forward line consists of Aoife Dwyer, Ciara Brennan and Claire Stakelum whilst Aoife McLoughney, Clodagh Horgan and Jean Kelly line out in the full forward line.

We'll have live commentary of Sunday's game here on Tipp FM.