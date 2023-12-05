Tipperary talent on show in tonight’s Fresher 1 Hurling league final

There’ll be plenty of Tipperary talent on show at this evening’s Fresher 1 Hurling Higher Educaton league final.

UL take on DCU in the decider at 7pm in St. Clare’s DCU.

While there’s no Tipperary natives in the Dublin outfit, UL’s squad for tonight boosts 8 players from the Premier county.





Senan Butler (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Kieran Grace (Burgess), Conor Martin (Cappawhite), Jack O’Callaghan (Portroe) and Chris O’Donnell (Ballylooby-Castlegrace) were all members of the 2022 All-Ireland Minor winning panel whilst Ned Delaney (JK Brackens), Gerard O’Dwyer (Boherlahan-Dualla) and Stephen Dee (Solohea) are also in the UL squad for tonight.

The game is being streamed on the Sport TG4 YouTube Channel.