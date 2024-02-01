Tipperary take on All-Ireland champions Cork in senior camogie challenge game for worthy cause

The Tipperary senior camogie team have a big game for an important cause tomorrow evening.

The reigning Munster champions welcome reigning All-Ireland champions Cork to Borrisoleigh for a senior challenge game at 7.30pm on Friday.

The game is being played as a fundraiser for local 6-year-old boy Paddy Duffy, who must travel to Manchester for cancer treatment after being diagnosed shortly before Christmas.





Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly is encouraging everyone to support the cause:

“It’s a lovely game for us to get and then on the back of it it’s a great cause.

“It’s Munster champions up against All-Ireland champions so it’s a real mouth-watering clash.

“Paddy Duffy, he’s a local chap there in Borrisoleigh and he’s fighting the fight of his life at the minute and his family could do with all the support they can get.”

Tickets for Friday’s challenge game cost €10 and can be purchased on the gate.

A link to the Paddy Duffy recovery fundraiser can be found on here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/paddy-duffys-cancer-recovery