Tipperary take on Cork in the Munster hurling league final today

Tipperary can get their hands on some early season silverware this afternoon.

Liam Cahill’s men travel to Páirc Uí Rinn to play Cork in the Munster hurling league final at 3pm.

Former Tipperary manager Mick Ryan says today can be used as a stepping stone for the team:





“From our perspective, we want these guys ready to take on the National League, still make progress throughout the National League and be championship fit when it kicks off at the end of April, that’s really what we want to see as Tipp supporters.

“This is just a great stepping stone.

“It’s not a do or die type of game but it’s important at the time being and it’s a good competitive match and Cork are a different team to play and they’ll bring a different challenge.”

