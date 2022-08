Tipperary showjumper Denis Lynch is heading to the Olympics.

Last night in Denmark, the Irish Show Jumping team of Denis Lynch, Bertram Allen, Cian O’Connor and Daniel Coyle took one of the five Olympic qualifying spots on offer at the World Show Jumping Championships.

Starting the day in ninth, the Irish team finished in fourth place, securing a spot for Paris 2024.





Lynch, who is ranked no.25 in the World, has also qualified for Sunday’s individual World final.