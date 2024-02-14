Tipperary senior hurling panel to be cut after Westmeath game

Cuts will be made to the Tipperary senior hurling panel in the coming weeks.

After winning their opening two league games, Liam Cahill’s side are not in action again until their home league game with Westmeath on Saturday February 24th.

Liam Cahill says that game will be the last before he names his panel for the remainder of the league and into the championship.





Speaking after Sunday’s win over Galway, the Tipp manager outlines his plans for the next two weeks:

“We have large numbers with us at the moment but it’s not dragging down our preparation in any way.

“I think we have a really good group of players but unfortunately it’s not sustainable to be able to bring those numbers forward with us.

“We’ll have a little bit of a down week this week, we’ll play plenty of in-house matches and get a bit of work in with our under-20s as well and try prep them a bit.

“We will see who will put their hand up then for Westmeath the following weekend and then after Westmeath we will start to tighten things up for the rest of the league and the championship.”