Tipperary senior hurling & football squads named for weekend’s action

The Tipperary teams have been named ahead of National Hurling and football league games on Saturday.

Liam Cahill’s side travel to Belfast to play Antrim and have six changes from the team that played Limerick with Rhys Shelly, Danny Slattery, Robert Byrne, Bryan O’Mara, Noel McGrath and Sean Ryan all coming in to start.

Throw-in tomorrow is at 3pm in Corrigan Park





Meanwhile for the footballers, their game against Wexford at 6pm on Saturday has been moved to St. Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy as Templetuohy has been deemed unplayable.

Manager Paul Kelly has named an unchanged starting fifteen from the one that drew with Waterford last time out.

That game is live on Tipp FM

Tipperary senior hurling team to play Antrim:

Tipperary senior football team to play Wexford: