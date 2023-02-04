Tipperary senior hurlers take on Laois in campaign opener this evening

The Tipperary senior hurlers begin their league campaign this evening.

Liam Cahill’s side take on Laois in the National Hurling League in Semple Stadium at 5pm.

There’s league debuts for Tipperary’s Johnny Ryan, Gearoid O’Connor, Cian O’Dwyer and Sean Ryan.





Looking ahead to the game, hurling analyst Ken Hogan says it’s an important league campaign for Tipperary.

“For us, every game in the league will be competitive.

“I think it’s important that Liam (Cahill) will blood players, look at players and I think as a hurling public we’ve got to be patient and watch what happens because really we are preparing for the bigger picture which is championship in Ennis on April 23rd.”

We’ll have live commentary of Tippp vs Laois this evening from 5pm here on Tipp FM with thanks to Colaiste Pobail – Roscrea College of Further Education.