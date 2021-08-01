Tipperary see off Wexford to set up quarter-final meeting with Waterford

Tipperary have beaten Wexford in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

Bill Mullaney’s side ran out 4-11 to 1-11 winners over the Leinster side in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

First half goals from Cáit Devane and Roisin Howard were followed by goals late in the second half from Eimear McGrath and Clodagh McIntyre.





The result meant Tipperary finished on top of the group and went into a draw with Galway and Cork where two of the teams went straight into an All-Ireland semi-final.

Tipperary were not drawn staright to the semi-finals and will instead face Waterford in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on the 21st of August.

Wexford and Kilkenny will play each other in the other quarter-final in Pairc U Chaoimh on the same day.

Meanwhile in the minor championship, Tipperary were beaten by Galway in Athenry on a full-time score of 5-18 to 1-07.