Tipperary schools discover opponents in Harty Cup & Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals

The draws have been made for both the Harty Cup and Corn Ui Mhuirí quarter-finals.

In the Harty Cup, Nenagh CBS will take on CBC Cork in their last eight tie whilst Thurles will meet St. Flannan’s College, Ennis.

The other two quarter-finals in the Munster U19A schools hurling competition pit Midleton CBS against Charleville CBS and Ardscoil Rís against John The Baptist Community School Hospital.





Those games will take place on Wednesday January 10th.

Full Harty Cup quarter-final draw:

Meanwhile, in the Corn Uí Mhuirí, Abbey CBS in Tipp Town are the sole Tipperary representatives.

They’ve been drawn to play Tralee CBS in their quarter-final tie on Wednesday January 17th.

Full Corn Uí Mhuirí draw: