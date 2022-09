Liam Cahill will start his championship reign with Tipperary with two away games.

In 2023, Tipperary will get their Munster championship campaign underway with a trip to Cusack Park to play Clare.

The Premier are then scheduled for a bye in round 2 before an away trip to play Cork in round 3.





Tipp’s Munster group stage campaign concludes with two home games, first against Limerick before the final round where Liam Cahill will meet his old side Waterford in Semple Stadium.