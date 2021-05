There was a heartbreak this morning for Tipperary’s Daire Lynch at the Final World Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta.

Lynch, a member of the Clonmel Rowing Club, was competing in the Men’s Single Scull event.

The Clonmel man finished fourth in the semi-final in Lucerne, Switzerland.





A top three finish would have meant Lynch would have made it to the final and had a chance at qualifying for this summer’s Olympic Games.