Tipperary most represented county in 2023 AFLW season

Five Tipperary players will be involved as the new AFLW season gets underway this weekend.

Orla O’Dwyer and Aisling McCarthy return to the starting lineups for the Brisbane Lions and West Coast Eagles whilst there’s three newcomers from the Premier County this season.

Aishling Moloney and Anna Rose Kennedy are with Geelong Cats whilst Niamh Martin is with the North Melbourne Kangaroos.





Cahir’s Aishling Moloney has been named to start as a forward for Geelong in what will be her debut against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday morning at 8.05am Irish time.

Mike Currane from AFLW Ireland is expecting a successful first season for Moloney:

“Aishling Moloney is going to be straight in to action in round one and I think she is potentially going to be a huge star.

“She has only been over there a few weeks but has already impressed in the practice games and I think Geelong are allowing her to play a natural game and play on instinct and stuff so they are not going to restrict her too much and let her play her own game up front.

“She’s going to be a tall mobile forward, very athletic and she’s going to cause a lot of teams a lot of trouble and have a lot of defences worried and I think we will see Aishling getting on the scoreboard for a lot of goals.”