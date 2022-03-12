Tipperary remain unbeaten following league win over Dublin

The Tipperary senior camogie team have continued their unbeaten start to Division One of the Camogie League.

Bill Mullaney’s side beat Dublin this afternoon in The Ragg on a final score of 1-12 to 1-08.

Casey Hennessy got the Premier’s goal in the 11th minute following a good run by Clodagh McIntyre.





The victory makes it three wins from three for Tipp, who have one group game remaining.

That’s a trip to Galway next weekend, where a win would see Tipp into the League final.

Elsewhere, the Tipperary junior camogie team suffered defeat in Division Two of the league.

They lost out to Waterford’s senior team on a final score of 4-10 to 0-00.