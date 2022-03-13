Tipperary rejuvenate promotion hopes with big win over Cavan

Tipperary have recorded a massive win in the National Football League.

David Power’s men have beaten Cavan in Breffni Park on a full-time score of 1-11 to 1-07.

Tipp were outsiders heading into the game, with Cavan having recorded four wins from four prior to today’s match.





Conor Sweeney was Tipp’s goalscorer in 21st minute, he ended up on 1-04.

Mark Russell, Sean O’Connor and Jack Kennedy all scored 0-2 whilst Teddy Doyle scored Tipp’s other point.

The win gives The Premier a great chance of promotion from Division Four.

They face Carlow next weekend and London the weekend after.