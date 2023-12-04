Tipperary preseason fixtures confirmed

Tipperary’s first competitive fixtures of 2024 have been confirmed.

The Munster hurling league gets underway for the senior hurlers on Sunday January 7th away to Waterford.

A week later on January 14th, the Premiers’ other group B fixture is at home to Kerry, with the Munster hurling league final set for January 21st.





For the footballers, new manager Paul Kelly’s first competitive game in charge will be away to Kerry in the McGrath Cup on Wednesday January 3rd.

Tipp’s other Group A game is at home to Limerick on January 13th with the McGrath Cup final fixed for January 19th.