Tipperary players gearing up for AFLW playoffs

There’s plenty of Tipperary involvement as the AFLW playoffs get underway this weekend.

Now down to the last eight teams, three Tipperary players will be competing in finals week 1.

First up is Orla O’Dwyer and the Brisbane Lions as they take on the Adelaide Crows overnight at 4.05am on Saturday morning.





Then on Sunday morning at 2.05am Irish time, Cahir’s Aishling Moloney gets her first taste of the post-season when her Geelong Cats take on Essendon.

After that at 4.05am Sunday morning, Niamh Martin’s North Melbourne Kangaroos will look to progress to the next stage when they meet the Melbourne Demons.