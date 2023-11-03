Tipperary players to feature across multiple URC games this weekend

The Munster team has been named ahead of tomorrow’s URC match against the Dragons.

Two Tipperary men are in the squad with New Inn’s Diarmuid Barron in the front row whilst Loughmore’s Brian Gleeson is among the replacements.

Also on the bench is debutant Ben O’Connor who won an U20 All-Ireland hurling title with Cork during the summer.





In all there’s seven changes to the team that drew with Benetton last weekend with Craig Casey returning to start, first starts for newcomer Alex Nankivell and Seán O’Brien and a first competitive start for academy out-half Tony Butler.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 5.15pm in Musgrave Park.

Elsewhere, Kilruane’s Ben Healy has been named to start at outhalf for Edinburgh’s game against Leinster tomorrow whilst Bansha’s Jake Flannery wears the number 10 jersey for Ulster in their clash with Connacht on Saturday evening.