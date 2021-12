Tipperary Olympian Finn McGeever has been named on Team Ireland’s squad for the upcoming World Championships.

The 21-year-old Ballina native is one of seven Olympians on the squad for next week’s FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.

McGeever was part of Team Ireland’s historic first ever men’s relay squad to qualify for the Olympics at this past Summer’s games in Tokyo.





Next week’s championships in Abu Dhabi begin on Thursday, before concluding on Tuesday December 21st.