Tipperary minor hurling team named ahead of Munster semi-final clash

The Tipperary minor hurling team has been announced for their Munster semi-final clash with Waterford tomorrow evening.

Manager James Woodlock has made one change from the side that beat Kerry in the quarter-final, with Owen Harrigan replacing Paddy McCormack.

The team lines out with Eoin Horgan in goals with a full-back line of Ciaran Woodlock, Jack Quinlan and Jack Collins.





Moycarkey-Borris duo Stephen Walsh and Joe Egan are alongside Cashel’s Ronan Connolly in the half-back line whilst Philip Hayes and Ben Currivan are in midfield.

Cappawhite’s Conor Martin is at centre forward and has Tauri Shayanewako and Owen Harrigan at either side of him whilst the full-forward line consists of Orrin Jones, Darragh Guinan and Darragh Minogue.

Throw-in at Pairc Ui Rinn is at 7.30pm Tuesday evening.

Tipperary minor squad vs Waterford:

1 (GK) Eoin Horgan Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

2 Ciaran Woodlock Durlas Óg

3 Jack Quinlan Fethard

4 Jack Collins Ballina

5 Stephen Walsh Moycarkey Borris

6 Joe Egan Moycarkey Borris

7 Ronan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs

8 Philip Hayes Durlas Óg

9 Ben Currivan Golden Kilfeacle

10 Owen Harrigan Carrick Swans

11 Conor Martin Cappawhite

12 Tauri Shayanewako Nenagh Eire Óg

13 Orrin Jones Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

14 Darragh Guinan Lorrha Dorrha

15 Darragh Minogue Durlas Óg

16 Sean Collins Templederry Kenyons

17 Tom Delaney Cahir

18 Ciaran Foley Borrisokane

19 Oisin Maher Cahir

20 Paddy McCormack Borris-Ileigh

21 Chris O’Donnell Ballylooby Castlegrace

22 Sam O’Farrell Nenagh Eire Óg

23 Paddy Phelan Upperchurch-Drombane

24 Daniel Rossiter Durlas Óg