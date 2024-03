The Tipperary minor camogie team successfully remained undefeated in the All-Ireland championship today.

John Ryan’s side took on Antrim in their third game of the group stages.

Since winning the Munster championship, Tipp have recorded victories over Kilkenny and Galway and sit on top of the table.





Antrim were beaten by Cork and suffered a five-point defeat to Kilkenny last time out.

The Premier defeated Antrim in Armoy with a final score of Tipp 2-14, Antrim 0-09.