Tipperary minor camogie team named ahead of Munster semi-final

The Tipperary minor camogie team has been named ahead of their Munster semi-final clash this weekend.

John Ryan’s side take on Cork in the county camogie grounds in The Ragg on Saturday at 1.30pm.

Danielle Butler starts in goals with a full back line of Paula Quirke, Aoife Mellerick and Ellie Franklin.





Sarah Corcoran is at centre-back with Eabha Dolan and Caithlyn Treacy on the wings whilst Lucy Heffernan and Ava Wall partner in midfield.

The half forward line consists of Lucy Purcell, Danielle Ryan and Emer Dwan whilst Caoimhe Stakelum starts at full-forward with Ava Bevans and Ciara Shelly either side of her.

Tipperary minor camogie team to play Cork in the Munster minor camogie semi-final: