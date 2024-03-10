Tipperary minor camogie team in All-Ireland championship action today

The Tipperary minor camogie team will be hoping to remain unbeaten in the All-Ireland championship this afternoon.

The Premier travel to Loughrea to take on Galway, with throw-in set for 2pm.

John Ryan’s side defeated Kilkenny in the opening round last weekend whilst Galway had a win over Waterford in the first round.





Speaking on Friday evening’s Across The Line, camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says Tipp will be hoping to continue their good form:

“They’re going to Galway, this will be a tough game.

“Galway U16s were very strong last year, they beat Tipp in an All-Ireland semi-final.

“Galway are always there or thereabouts, they look to be the strongest of Cork and Tipp going by the first round results.

“It’s a fifty-fifty game, it’s up in Galway and it’s going to be a huge task again to get a result but they are on a bit of a role at the moment, they have three wins from three between Munster and the All-Ireland championship and they would love to make it four from four.”