Tipperary minor camogie team continue good from with win over Galway

The Tipperary minor camogie team continued their good form yesterday.

John Ryan’s side went to Loughrea and beat Galway on a full-time score line of 0-18 to 1-10.

Galway’s goal came in the first half from a penalty however Tipp goalkeeper Danielle Butler saved another Galway penalty in the opening half.





The win makes it two-from-two, with the Premier also holding a win over Kilkenny in this year’s All-Ireland championship.

Next up for the Munster champions is an away trip to Antrim on Sunday March 24th.