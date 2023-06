The Tipperary senior ladies football team get their All-Ireland campaign underway this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side welcome league finalists Galway to Templetuohy at 2pm.

The Tribeswomen come into the game fresh from their six-point win over Cork last weekend.





It’s the first game of the campaign for Tipperary, with an away trip to Cork to follow next weekend.

Tipperary squad to play Galway: