Tipperary ladies footballers do battle in AFLW semi-finals

Three Tipperary ladies footballers will be going head-to-head in Australia tomorrow morning.

Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions square off in the preliminary-finals against Aishling Moloney and Anna Rose Kennedy’s Geelong Cats.

O’Dwyer is attempting to make it to her third Grand final with the Brisbane side, whilst Moloney and Kennedy are both playing in their first season down under.





All three Tipperary natives are named to start with Aherlow’s Anna Rose Kennedy in line for her debut, after a foot injury has kept her out since joining the league earlier this year.

The action gets underway in Brisbane on Saturday morning at 8.45am Irish time.